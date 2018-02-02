FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Financials
February 2, 2018 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

India cenbank not in talks with govt on bond buys - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is not in talks with the government currently to conduct open market purchases of government bonds, a source familiar with the central bank’s thinking said, denying a media report that the central bank might consider such steps to boost the debt market.

Earlier on Friday, financial news provider Newsrise cited a senior finance ministry official as saying that the RBI might purchase bonds through open market operations and secondary market trading to support New Delhi’s borrowing programme. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.