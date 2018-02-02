India cenbank not in talks with govt on bond buys - source

MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is not in talks with the government currently to conduct open market purchases of government bonds, a source familiar with the central bank’s thinking said, denying a media report that the central bank might consider such steps to boost the debt market.

Earlier on Friday, financial news provider Newsrise cited a senior finance ministry official as saying that the RBI might purchase bonds through open market operations and secondary market trading to support New Delhi’s borrowing programme. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)