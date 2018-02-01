HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget with hopes for faster growth

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India unveiled its budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 on Thursday, in what is being seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain fiscal discipline without stifling economic growth ahead of general elections next year.

Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget for the 2018/19 fiscal year.

* Estimates 7.2 to 7.5 percent GDP growth in second half of current fiscal year

* Finance minister says “firmly on path to achieve 8 percent plus growth soon”

* Finance minister says will focus on strengthening rural, agriculture economy

* Minimum support price of all crops to be increased to at least 1.5 times of production cost