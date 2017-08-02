FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India c.bank comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate - deputy
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 2, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 months ago

India c.bank comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate - deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is “comfortable” with interest rates being “slightly” higher than its stated preference of having a difference between the repo rate and the inflation target of 1.75 percent, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Wednesday.

The difference now stands at 2 percent, after the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent, above the central bank’s inflation target of 4 percent.

“I think we are just slightly outside of the range of 1.75 percent and we are comfortable with that,” Acharya said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.