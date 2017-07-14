Indian govt had 622.83 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in July 7 week

July 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 622.83 billion rupees ($9.67 billion) of outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

State governments had 46.89 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended July 7, compared with 19.30 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Source text: bit.ly/2sXNWCS