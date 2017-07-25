FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
India to introduce commodity position limits to curb price fluctuations
July 25, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 10 days ago

India to introduce commodity position limits to curb price fluctuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 25 (Reuters) - India's capital markets regulator is creating three categories for agricultural commodities and will introduce limits that investors can hold for each one to try to reduce price fluctuations.

Commidities will be classed as sensitive, broad or narrow, bassed on the frequency of government interventions in their markets and overall availability, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Tuesday.

The new position limit for sensitive commodities will be 0.25 percent of deliverable supply, SEBI said in a circular.

It will be 0.5 percent for narrow commodities and 1 percent for broad commodities, it added. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Mark Potter)

