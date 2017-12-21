REFILE-India's special court acquits all accused in 2G telecoms case

(Adds missing word “court” in paragraph two)

NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A special court in India on Thursday acquitted a former telecoms minister, politicians and several business executives of graft and money laundering charges in the grant of telecoms licences in one of the country’s biggest graft scandals.

Special court judge O.P. Saini pronounced his verdict as “not guilty” for all accused due to lack of evidence.

The case relates to alleged below-market-price sale of lucrative telecoms permits bundled with airwaves in 2008, which a federal auditor said may have cost the government as much as $28 billion in lost revenue. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Malini Menon)