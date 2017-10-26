India bank recap bonds unlikely to reflect in fiscal deficit -source

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government’s 2.11 trillion-rupee ($32.53 billion) plan to infuse capital into its banks, bulk of which will be funded via recapitalisation bonds, is unlikely to reflect in the fiscal deficit, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The government announced the recapitalisation plan earlier this week. As part of the plan 1.35 trillion rupees worth of bonds will be issued.

The government has a target to keep fiscal deficit at 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in the year to March 2018, and at 3 percent in the next financial year.