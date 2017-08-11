FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Downside risks to India growth, inflation to undershoot - finmin
August 11, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 2 days ago

Downside risks to India growth, inflation to undershoot - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - There are downside risks to the Indian government's growth forecast of 6.75-7.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 2018, the finance ministry said in mid-year economic survey on Friday.

The survey, authored by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, also said inflation was expected to remain below the central bank's 4 percent target through to the end of the fiscal year and described scope for monetary easing as "considerable", TV channels reported. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

