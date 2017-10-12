FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 11:24 AM / in 7 days

India's Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Indian brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS) and MMTC-PAMP India, the biggest refiner in the country, launched a service on Thursday allowing customers to buy gold on the brokerage’s digital platform.

India is the world’s second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, although most of the retail purchases are made offline.

Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd., a subsidiary of MOFS, will allow consumers to purchase gold on its digital platform. It will be stored in the vaults of MMTC-PAMP, the companies said in a statement.

The country imports about 800 tonnes of gold every year as most Indians prefer to invest in the traditional safe-haven asset, using it to hedge against inflation and as gifts at special occasions.

Demand for gold usually strengthens in the December quarter as Indians gear up for the wedding season as well as festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.