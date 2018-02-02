India's new health insurance to cost govts $1.71 bln a year – source

NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious plan to provide health insurance to 100 million poor families would require a funding of 110 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) in federal and state funding each year, a government official told Reuters.

The new health scheme, dubbed “Modicare” and announced in Thursday’s federal budget, would provide 100 million families, or about 500 million poor people, with a health cover of 500,000 rupees ($7,850) for free treatment of serious ailments.

The government has estimated the premium for insuring each family would be about 1,100 rupees ($17.15), said the government official with direct knowledge of the matter. ($1 = 64.1575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon)