Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 1:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange’s 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks, according to a statement from Asia Index Pvt Ltd. bit.ly/2hFfTPc

Yes Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45 percent. Lupin has shed 44 percent, while Cipla has gained about 4 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

