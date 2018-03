NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) -

* India’s gems and jewellery exports in 2018/19 is seen rising 10 percent, said Colin Shah, vice chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on Wednesday

* India jewellers trade body to decide in four weeks on suspending membership of companies owned by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi - key accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)