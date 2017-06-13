FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Co-owner of Formula One team Force India could face further charges, UK court told
June 13, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

Co-owner of Formula One team Force India could face further charges, UK court told

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.

The Indian businessman was arrested by British police in April on behalf of the Indian authorities, who accuse him of fraud.

Mallya's lawyer Ben Watson told a hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' court on Tuesday that India was now preparing a second extradition request with further separate charges.

India is seeking Mallya's extradition over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines after the businessman fled to Britain in March last year.

Banks are seeking to recover about $1.4 billion that the Indian authorities say Kingfisher owes.

Mallya has repeatedly dismissed the charges against him.

The next hearing will be held on July 6 with two weeks set earmarked in December to hear the full extradition case. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

