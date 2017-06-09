FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge up; but post weekly fall
June 9, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 2 months ago

Indian shares edge up; but post weekly fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.

The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent higher at 9,668.25, falling nearly 0.15 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.16 percent at 31,262.06, ending flat for the week.

Infosys Ltd ended down 0.8 percent, after falling as much as 3.5 percent earlier, despite the company denying a Times of India report that said the IT bellwether's promoters were looking to sell their entire stake.

For midday report click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

