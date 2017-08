July 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2017 June 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 106,394 98,840 7.6 DOMESTIC SALES 93,263 92,133 1.2 CARS 69,970 72,551 -3.6 EXPORTS 13,131 6,707 95.8 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)