Morning News Call - India, June 6

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese currency strengthened significantly against the dollar after the central bank applied a new method to set the daily fixing. The currency gain also came on the heels of a credit rating cut of China by Moody's. OCBC economist Tommy Xie will discuss the outlook of yuan and how the potential rate hike by the Fed plays a role in the latest yuan surge at 09:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Adani gives final approval for $4 billion Australia coal mine India's Adani Enterprises said that it has given final investment approval for its controversial $4 billion Carmichael mine and rail project in Queensland. • SBI on course to raise $2.3 billion in record Indian share sale to institutions Top Indian lender State Bank of India's share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion was fully covered within hours of the launch on Monday, three sources with direct knowledge said. • India's services activity accelerates in May as new business picks up-PMI Activity in India's services industry accelerated in May as domestic and foreign orders rose, prompting firms to create jobs at the fastest pace in nearly four years, a private business survey showed on Monday. • Jet Airways in talks to buy 75 aircraft - sources Jet Airways Ltd, India's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday. • ICICI Bank, Fairfax to pare stakes in Indian insurer ICICI Lombard IPO India's ICICI Bank Ltd and Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will pare their stakes in joint venture insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's planned initial public offering of shares, the insurer said on Monday. • India launches fraud investigation into news channel's founders Indian federal authorities launched a fraud investigation on Monday into the founders of news channel NDTV, a move the company said was an attempt to muzzle free speech. • NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects on hold, including one in Iran, in order to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday. • NSE chairman says will complete IPO by end of year - TV The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Arab powers sever Qatar ties, citing support for militants The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, and reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism. • UK police reveal names of London attackers, say one investigated before British police and security services had previously investigated one of the Islamist militants who carried out Saturday's attack in London, but with resources scarce, he was not deemed enough of a threat to warrant close monitoring, police said on Monday. • Top U.S. diplomat in China quits over Trump climate policy David Rank, the chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, has left the State Department over the Trump administration's decision to quit the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,698.00, trading up 0.04 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed against the dollar as investors await the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s two-day meeting that starts today. • Indian government bonds will likely open higher tracking a fall in crude oil prices and ahead of India's monetary policy decision, due tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.62 percent-6.67 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Stocks dipped on Wall Street on Monday as a drop in Apple partly offset gains in energy and financial stocks, some of the market's worst-performing sectors so far this year. • Asian stocks retreated after Wall Street's stumble overnight, while oil inched up from the previous day losses as lower Libyan oil production assuaged concerns that the severing of ties with Qatar by other Arab states could impede a deal to cut crude output. • The dollar held firm after crawling away from an 18-day low against the yen thanks to a bounce in U.S. yields, while the Australian dollar was steady ahead of a policy decision by the country's central bank later in the day. • U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday in thin trading, as investors booked profits after gains the previous session on a U.S. employment report that underwhelmed expectations and suggested a more cautious Federal Reserve policy • Oil prices resumed their slide from the previous session, hit by concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine an OPEC-led push to tighten the market. • Gold held steady, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.27/64.30 June 5 $74.15 mln $240.99 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.02 Month-to-date -$52.33 mln $755.37 mln Year-to-date $7.93 bln $14.19 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.36 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru)