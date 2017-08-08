Morning News Call - India, August 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Eicher Motors annual general meeting in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goel at FICCI event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Indian Oil earnings conference call in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Tata Steel annual general meeting in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: CEAT annual general meeting in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale Indian movie production house Eros is in early talks with Apple, Amazon and Netflix to sell its film and music library, a source familiar with the matter said. • Tata Steel swings to profit in first quarter Tata Steel Ltd returned to profit in the first quarter of this year after a loss a year ago, helped by the ramp up of its Kalinganagar plant in the Indian state of Odisha. • Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 million - term sheet Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees, according to a deal term sheet. • India's plan for higher rate luxury car tax to hit sales - Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz on Monday said India's proposal to increases taxes on luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles could impact the carmaker's expansion plans in the country and hurt sales. • GIC Re files for IPO, seen raising over $1 billion State-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India filed for an initial public offering which bankers have said could raise more than $1 billion, as part of the government's plans to list five non-life insurers in which it holds stakes. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China says willing to pay the price for new N.Korea sanctions China will pay the biggest price from the new United Nations sanctions against North Korea because of its close economic relationship with the country, but will always enforce the resolutions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. • China July exports rise 7.2 percent, imports up 11 percent both well below forecast China's July exports rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier, while imports grew 11.0 percent, both well below analysts' forecasts, official data showed. • Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo Alphabet Inc's Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality in the technology industry to biological differences. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,088.00, trading little changed from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade steady ahead of state debt auctions today, even as a regular supply of notes this week is expected to keep prices under pressure. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.44 percent-6.48 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, in-line with most Asian currencies, after cautious remarks from some Federal Reserve officials on U.S. inflation weighed on demand for the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow edged up to its ninth record closing high in a row while the S&P ended slightly higher on Monday, with consumer and technology sector gains offsetting losses in energy. • Asian shares neared decade peaks thanks to optimism on the global economy and a rash of records on Wall Street, while major currencies were becalmed ahead of Chinese trade data. • The dollar steadied in Asian trading, maintaining most of the gains it made on last week's robust employment data that kept hope alive that the U.S. Federal Reserve could still increase interest rates this year. • U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report the previous session, with no major market drivers ahead of a slew of government bond and corporate supply this week. • Oil prices slipped further in Asian trading following a recovery in output at Libya's largest oil field and amid ongoing doubts about OPEC-led production cuts. • Gold prices were steady, hovering around nearly two-week lows hit on Friday, with the U.S. dollar buoyed by hopes of another interest rate hike this year after robust U.S. employment data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.76/63.79 August 7 -$31.18 mln $218.81 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.74 pct Month-to-date -$182.56 mln $831.09 mln Year-to-date $8.80 bln $21.97 bln