Morning News Call - India, February 19

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Tata Steel MD T.V. Narendran, Tata Consultancy Services HR Head D.P. Nambiar, Hindustan Unilever Executive Director HR B.P. Biddappa and other HR executives at CII's HR Excellence Award Confluence in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Magnetic Maharashtra Summit in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Central Vigilance Commission summons PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta over fraud case in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - Forex Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 1630 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Three held as $1.8 billion fraud ripples through Indian banks India's federal police detained two employees of Punjab National Bank, the state-run lender that says it has been the victim of a $1.77 billion fraud, in the first arrests in a fast-widening probe into the country's biggest-ever bank scam. • EXCLUSIVE-Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 pct of India's Flipkart -sources Walmart Inc is in talks to buy a stake of more than 40 percent in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon.com Inc in Asia's third-largest economy, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. • Reliance, global tech firms to invest $9.3 billion in industrial area Reliance Industries Ltd and global technology companies will invest 600 billion rupees over 10 years to set up an integrated industrial area in the western state of Maharashtra, the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani said. • City Union Bank CEO says suffered cyber hack via SWIFT system City Union Bank said on Sunday that "cyber criminals" had hacked its systems and transferred nearly $2 million through three unauthorised remittances to lenders overseas via the SWIFT financial platform. • Lender UCO has $412 million exposure in Indian banking fraud case State-run UCO Bank said it has $411.82 million in exposure to fraudulent transactions carried out at Punjab National Bank. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says FBI missed signs on Florida shooting due to Russia probe, draws criticism U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the FBI and lawmakers probing suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S presidential election, drawing sharp criticism for saying an excessive focus on Russia led investigators to miss signs that could have prevented a deadly school shooting in Florida. • Japan January export growth points to continued economic recovery Japan's exports grew in January for a 14th straight month led by brisk shipments of China-bound hybrid cars and electronics parts, a sign solid global demand for Japanese goods continued to underpin growth in the world's third largest economy. • All 65 passengers, crew feared dead in Iranian plane crash All 65 passengers and crew were feared dead in a plane crash in central Iran on Sunday after the domestic flight came down in bad weather in a mountainous region. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 rose marginally on Friday to mark its biggest weekly increase in five years, although earlier gains evaporated after the indictment of Russians for meddling in the 2016 presidential election sent investors into defensive mode before a long weekend. • Asian shares ticked up, joining a global recovery for equity markets as sentiment improved gradually from a recent shakeout that stemmed from fears of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs. • The dollar found some traction following last week's steep fall and managed to hold above a three-year low against a basket of currencies. • U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Friday, as investors bought back bonds after a selloff earlier in the week spurred by robust U.S. inflation data that fed the view that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates more aggressively than expected. • Oil prices extended gains to hit their highest level in nearly two weeks, buoyed as Asian shares joined a global recovery in equity markets and by worries over tensions in the Middle East. • Gold prices edged up on a softer U.S. dollar and as investors bought the yellow metal as a hedge against inflation.