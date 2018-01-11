Morning News Call - India, January 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ONGC Chairman Shashi Shanker, Oil India Chairman Utpal Bora and other oil industry officials at FICCIs conference on India's Domestic E&P Potential in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri at inauguration of NITI Aayog's national workshop on Municipal Finance & Effective and Accelerated implementation of Smart Cities in New Delhi. 11:00 am: SIAM to announce auto industry sales figure for the month of December in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Mirae Asset Global Investments media roundtable for new business plan and market outlook in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: IndusInd Bank to brief media about its third-quarter earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Tata Consultancy Services to brief media on third-quarter earnings in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES TECHNICALS Wang Tao, Reuters Market Analyst for Commodities Technicals, joins us to discuss his 2018 Q1 outlook for commodities on the charts at 09:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS •India allows foreign investors to own up to 49 pct of Air India India cleared a proposal on Wednesday to allow foreign investors to own up to a 49 percent stake in state-run carrier Air India, paving the way for global airlines to bid for the loss-making flagship carrier. •Indian regulator bars Price Waterhouse from auditing listed firms for 2 years India's capital market regulator late on Wednesday barred Price Waterhouse from auditing listed companies in the country for two years, after a probe into a nearly decade-old accounting fraud case in a software services company that became India's biggest corporate scandal. •Supreme Court keeps ban on Jaiprakash Associates asset sales India's top court on Wednesday maintained a ban on sale of assets or a stake in Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, while saying it would hear at a later date a plea by the central bank seeking to push the infrastructure company into insolvency proceedings. •India rice exports seen surging to record as Bangladesh boosts buying India's rice exports likely jumped 22 percent in 2017 to a record 12.3 million tonnes as neighbouring Bangladesh ramped up purchases after flooding hit its crops, industry officials told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •China may be mulling Treasuries slowdown, but options limited Chinese officials reviewing the country's vast foreign exchange holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds amid a less attractive market for them and rising U.S.-China trade tensions, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. •Trump, on possibility of North Korea talks, says: 'Who knows where it leads?' U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after the first intra-Korean talks in over two years that the United States was willing to speak to North Korea "under the right circumstances," although it was far from clear whether this would pay dividends. •Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday promoted two of its top executives, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, adding them to its board and cementing their status as the front runners to succeed Warren Buffett atop the conglomerate. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,622.00, trading down 0.15 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely trade lower against the dollar in early session, as crude oil prices continue to rise, while expectations of weak local shares raised concerns of foreign fund outflows. Indian government bonds are expected to fall amid concerns that rising crude oil prices would cause inflation to accelerate further. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.42 percent-7.46 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The three major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday after a choppy trading session as investors worried that China would slow U.S. government bond purchases and that U.S. President Donald Trump would end a key trade agreement. • The New Year rally in Asian shares ran out of steam as concerns about the U.S. administration's protectionist stance hit Wall Street while U.S. bonds were dented by speculation China may curtail buying. • The dollar nursed its losses against the yen, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in nearly eight months following a report that China was ready to slow or halt its purchases of U.S. Treasuries. • U.S. Treasury yields jumped to 10-month highs on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that Chinese officials have recommended the country slow or halt its purchases of the U.S. bonds. • Oil prices held near three-year highs, supported by a surprise drop in U.S. production and lower crude inventories, although analysts increasingly warned of signs that fuel markets have overheated. •Gold prices edged up after hitting a near four-month high in the previous session, on a weaker dollar and as a rally in equities ran out of steam. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.65/63.68 January 10 - $41.36mln 10-yr bond yield 7.38 pct Month-to-date $402.63mln $341.83mln Year-to-date $402.63mln $341.83mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.62 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)