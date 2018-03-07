Morning News Call - India, March 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at “EU-India Conference on Advanced Biofuels” in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundarajan, TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma and other telecom industry officials at Convergence India event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:30 am: S&P Global Ratings to provide industry credit outlook for the Asia-Pacific banking sector in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 scooter in Kolkata. 3:45 pm: Power Minister R.K. Singh at launch of ‘Electric Mobility Programme’ in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • PNB bank fraud likely to swell beyond $2 billion mark The extent of the unravelling fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank could rise beyond the nearly $2 billion mark so far outlined by the lender, according to a source involved in the probe and court documents reviewed by Reuters. • Markets watchdog tells Tata Motors to investigate results leak Markets watchdog ordered Tata Motors on Tuesday to launch an inquiry into the past leak of price-sensitive financial information. • Reliance Communications launches appeal against order banning asset sales Reliance Communications said on Tuesday it had appealed at the Bombay High Court against a ruling by an arbitration tribunal that barred the indebted firm from selling assets without the tribunal's permission. • Jaguar Land Rover needs Brexit detail before building electric cars in Britain Jaguar Land Rover is waiting for more information on trading conditions after Brexit before it decides whether to make electric cars in its home market, the boss of Britain's biggest carmaker told Reuters. • Development bank EBRD adds India to sprawling membership The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has added India to its growing list of members, it said on Tuesday, its latest move to harness increasing emerging market spending power two years after China joined the bank. • By rewriting history, Hindu nationalists aim to assert their dominance over India During the first week of January last year, a group of Indian scholars gathered in a white bungalow on a leafy boulevard in central New Delhi. The focus of their discussion: how to rewrite the history of the nation. • Indian tax officials raid properties linked to wealthy Gupta family Indian tax inspectors raided on Tuesday premises of the Gupta family at the centre of a corruption scandal involving South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, on suspicion they were bringing money into their native country, an official said. • Malaysia's FGV eyes new palm oil markets as India, Europe curb imports Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's biggest crude palm oil producer, is looking to new markets as traditional customers India and Europe take steps to curb purchases, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trade skeptics gain upper hand in White House as Cohn quits Economic nationalists appeared to gain the upper hand in a White House battle over trade with the resignation of US President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, on Tuesday in a move that could ramp up protectionist measures that risk igniting a global trade war. • Australia's central bank chief slams U.S. tariffs, confident on domestic growth The head of Australia’s central bank is upbeat about domestic economic growth despite a disappointing end to last year, but fears the specter of a trade war calling threatened U.S. tariffs “highly regrettable.” • Australia, East Timor sign deal on maritime border, gas field East Timor and Australia signed a treaty at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday to resolve a long-running dispute over their maritime border and struck a deal on how to share revenue from the offshore Greater Sunrise gas field. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX February Nifty Futures were trading down 0.1 pct at 10,224. • The Indian rupee is likely to edger higher against the dollar, as resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic advisor Gary Cohn, a free trade advocate, weighed on the U.S. currency. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade steady amid lack of fresh cues even as the nation's central bank takes steps to help meet banks' liquidity needs in the last month of the financial year. The yield on the 7.17 pct bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.74 pct-7.79 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent late Tuesday after the resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, fueled fears that the administration would follow through with plans to impose steel and aluminum tariffs, possibly triggering a trade war. • Global stocks and the dollar slumped after a key advocate for free trade in the White House announced his resignation, fanning fears US President Donald Trump would go ahead with tariffs and risk a trade war. • The dollar extended its latest retreat after a key advocate for free trade in the White House announced his resignation, fanning fears President Donald Trump would go ahead with tariffs and risk a trade war. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday in choppy trading as optimism grew that U.S. President Donald Trump may back down from proposed steel and aluminum tariffs that have prompted concerns about a global trade war. • Oil prices fell, pulled down by weaker sharemarkets after a key advocate for free trade in the U.S. government resigned, triggering concerns that Washington would go ahead with import tariffs and risk a trade war. • Gold prices inched higher to their highest in a week as U.S. equities and the dollar weakened after US President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, rekindling fears of a potential trade war. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.04/65.07 March 6 $95.54 mln -$33.10 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.74 pct Month-to-date $12.05 mln -$174.39 mln Year-to-date $119.91 mln $916.51 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.8950 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)