Morning News Call - India, November 14

FACTORS TO WATCH 09:00 am: Science Minister Harsh Vardhan to inaugurate India-Canada Technology Summit in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Road Minister Nitin Gadkari to inspect NH-24 in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete at Capital Goods Summit in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Drinking Water Minister Uma Bharati at a workshop in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Biotechnology Secretary K. Vijay Raghavan, Agriculture Secretary S.K. Pattanayak at DBT Stakeholders meet in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu at Indian International Trade Fair in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Road Minister Nitin Gadkari at 18th World Road Meeting in Noida. 12:00 pm: India to release wholesale price index-based inflation data for October in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: NSE MD & CEO Vikram Limaye at an event in Mumbai. 01:30 pm: Apollo Hospitals post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 04:00 pm: Cadila Healthcare post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 04:00 pm: Eicher Motors post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. 04:00 pm: GMR Infrastructure post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. 05:00 pm: NCC post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. 05:30 pm: Bank of Baroda press meet in Mumbai. 06:00 pm: Dilip Buildcon post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai.x Trading India Forum - Equity markets Equity markets have een logging in multiple life highs and there seems to be little on the anvil that can puncture the rally. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India RCom's loss, missed payments send shares plunging to record low India's Reliance Communications posted a fourth straight quarterly loss and said it failed to pay interest on some debentures, sending the debt-laden firm's shares tumbling 14 percent to a record low and its bonds down on Monday. • India's Oct retail inflation touches 7-month high India's retail inflation picked up in October to a seven-month high, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products, dampening chances of an interest rate cut by the central bank next month. • India's Bharti Airtel unit selling $400 mln Bharti Infratel stake - term sheet A unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell a stake worth about 26.17 billion rupees ($400 million) in mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd on Tuesday, according to a deal term sheet. • India seeks hefty dividends from state firms as its revenues falter India is demanding millions of dollars in dividends from 12 reluctant state companies to make up for an expected tax revenue shortfall this fiscal year, as a slump in economic growth risks New Delhi overshooting its fiscal deficit target. • American Tower to buy Indian telecoms masts from Idea, Vodafone for $1.2 bln American Tower Corp has agreed to buy about 20,000 mobile phone masts for 78.5 billion rupees from Indian network operators Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, who are seeking to merge. • New India Assurance shares slide on market debut after $1.5 bln IPO New India Assurance Co Ltd's shares tumbled 9 percent in their trading debut on Monday after a $1.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), casting a shadow over the government's plans to list three other state-run insurers.[nL3N1NJ1YR • India's SpiceJet posts 79 pct surge in Sept-qtr profit India's SpiceJet Ltd reported a 79 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by an increase in passenger yield. • India's NTPC Q2 profit falls, misses estimates NTPC Ltd, one of India's biggest power producers, reported a marginal fall in quarterly profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China Oct factory output growth slows, retail sales miss expectations China's industrial output cooled last month, while fixed asset investment and retail sales grew slower than expected, suggesting the economy may be loosing some steam as the government cracks down on debt risks and pollution. • SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday it was considering investing in Uber Technologies Inc but there was no final agreement at this stage. • Risks ahead for U.S. tax push as disputes linger, Trump returns Congressional Republicans pushed ahead on Monday on a U.S. tax code overhaul as a Senate panel considered the issue, but risks lay ahead with major intraparty disputes unsettled and President Donald Trump returning soon from Asia as the debate heats up. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,256.00, trading down 0.05 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall after retail inflation for October accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace, diminishing chances of interest rate cuts in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.96 percent-7.02 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking strength in most Asian currencies, as the greenback steadied after a rally amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and a decline in pound. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was more than offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors including consumer staples and utilities. • Asian stocks faltered on Tuesday as Chinese economic data disappointed and investors pondered whether a marked flattening in the U.S. yield curve might ultimately be a harbinger of a slowdown there. • The dollar got support from higher U.S. Treasury yields in early Asian trading, while sterling arrested a recent slide, which followed concerns about Theresa May's ability to stay on as British prime minister. • U.S. Treasury two-year note yields hit a fresh nine-year high on Monday, as the yield curve resumed its flattening and investors priced in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December. • Oil markets were treading water, continuing the cautious trading seen over the last week as bullish factors such as ongoing OPEC-led production cuts and Middle East tensions are countered by rising U.S. output. • Gold prices were little changed, with the dollar supported by higher U.S. Treasury yields and Asian stocks down amid uncertainty over tax reforms in the United States. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.47/65.50 November 13 -$35.76 mln -$5.81 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.08pct Month-to-date $1.50 bln -$516.74 mln Year-to-date $7.15 bln $25.43 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.4300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)