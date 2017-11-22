Morning News Call - India, November 22

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Junior Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha at Open House on Draft Drones Policy in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary at International Conference on Direct Selling in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Vice President P. Panda, Dassault Systemes India Vice President Transportation and Mobility Guillaume Gerondeau, Honda Cars India Vice President R&D Tetsuya Miyake, Somany Ceramics Chairman Shreekant Somany at CCI’s Automotive Technology event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Federal Cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi. 11:30 am: S&P Global Ratings conference call on Indian Banks credit quality outlook in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at National Policy on Biofuels in New Delhi. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's SEBI asks for trading data as it probes WhatsApp messages - source India's market regulator has asked for trading data on companies mentioned in a Reuters story last week about prescient messages on company earnings in social media chatrooms, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. • Moody's upgrade boosts already growing confidence in Indian debt India's sovereign rating upgrade by Moody's is a shot in the arm for Indian companies looking to raise funds in offshore bond markets. • Indians face higher power bills as govt mulls passing on green costs India is considering regulatory changes to let power companies pass on costs of installing emission-cutting equipment to consumers, a government official said, a politically sensitive proposal amid rising pollution in big cities. • Future Group plans expansion using Google, Facebook tech Indian fashion and retail conglomerate Future Group said on Tuesday it plans to open 10,000 member-only stores by 2022, utilizing the technology and data of Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc. • India asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states India's oil minister on Tuesday asked state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions. • India's ONGC buys 15 pct stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow India's ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the country's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15 percent stake in Namibia's offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil. • India's North American coal imports highest since 2015, seen up further on ban India's coal imports from North America quadrupled to 2.1 million tonnes in October from a year ago, the highest since at least January 2015, Thomson Reuters data showed, and buyers are looking to boost purchases amid a domestic shortage of the fuel. • GAIL India to skip mid-term LNG deals for 2018 due to U.S. imports GAIL (India) Ltd will skip medium-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals for 2018 as it starts getting supplies from its U.S. portfolio from February, its head of finance said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. FCC chief plans to dump Obama-era 'net neutrality' policy The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission unveiled plans on Tuesday to scrap landmark 2015 rules intended to ensure a free and open internet, moving to give broadband service providers sweeping power over what content consumers can access. • U.S. sanctions 13 Chinese and N.Korean organizations The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions against 13 Chinese and North Korean organizations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade of commodities like coal. • Zimbabwe's Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,371.00, up 0.14% from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to remain little changed in early trade, as investors may stay on the sidelines awaiting fresh global and local cues. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.88 perent -6.92 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, as U.S. treasury yields fell ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting minutes later today, hurting greenback demand. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday, pushing all three major indexes to record closing highs, led by gains in this year's top-performing technology sector. • Asian shares joined a global rally and scaled a fresh decade peak as strong world growth and rising corporate profits lured hordes of investors into equities, while oil prices jumped on expectations of a production cut. • The dollar dipped against its peers, weighed down as U.S. Treasury yields failed to rise despite increasing investor risk appetite in broader financial markets. • The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to its lowest in a decade on Tuesday as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, with no major economic releases due this week and trading subdued before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. • Oil prices firmed after a reported fall in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut aimed at tightening the market will be extended beyond March 2018. • Gold prices inched up as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank's monetary policy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.95/64.98 November 21 -$112.07mln $193.71 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.07pct Month-to-date $2.40 bln -$75.03 mln Year-to-date $8.05 bln $25.87 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)