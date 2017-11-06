Morning News Call - India, November 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lists on exchanges in Mumbai. 9:30 am: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar, ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and other banking officials at FIBAC event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Renault India Managing Director Sumit Sawhney at premium SUV launch in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: M&M Powerol and Spares Business President Hemant Sikka to announce new development in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Larsen & Toubro Infotech MD Sanjay Jalona to brief media post 2Q earnings in Mumbai. 6:00 pm: KEC International post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT- TRUMP IN ASIA Japan Institute of International Affairs Senior Visiting Fellow J.Berkshire Miller will discuss what the 'golf diplomacy' by Prime Minister Abe may achieve when Trump is visiting the country, at 09:00 am IST. INDIA TOP NEWS • India's antitrust watchdog approves DLF's $1 bln deal with Singapore's GIC India's antitrust regulator has approved Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC's bid to acquire a stake in a firm owned by DLF for 89 billion rupees, the country's biggest real estate developer said in a statement late Saturday. • Brookfield eyes mobile towers in India as deal with RCom stumbles A unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management said it is evaluating a number of telecom tower portfolios in India to scale its presence after talks to acquire over 40,000 towers from debt-laden Reliance Communications hit a snag. • India's PNB, Union Bank bad loan growth slows but provisions weigh Two of India's big state banks saw the pace of bad loan growth slow in the second-quarter, but steep provisions for defaulters in bankruptcy proceedings mean profits will stay under pressure until at least March. • New India Assurance's $1.5 bln IPO covered 1.2 times by subscriptions-data State-run New India Assurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 96 billion rupees was covered 1.2 times by subscriptions on the last day of the sale, showing relatively weak demand in what has been a record year for IPOs in the country. • Torrent Pharma to buy Unichem Labs' India business for $558 mln Torrent Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it would buy more than 120 brands from Unichem Laboratories in India and Nepal, and its manufacturing plant at Sikkim. • Tata Power Q2 profit misses estimate, one-off items hurt India's Tata Power Co Ltd reported a nearly 44 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by one-off charges related to its stake in Tata Teleservices Ltd and its Rithala plant. • Hindalco Industries Q2 profit falls 11 pct, misses estimates India's top aluminium producer, Hindalco Industries Ltd HALC.NS, posted an 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit, missing street estimates. • India services activity rises in October on higher demand India's dominant services industry activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October as demand continued to strengthen despite accelerating price pressures, a business survey showed on Friday. • PM Modi says India may announce tax relief for traders next week India may announce measures next week to help traders and small businesses who say a new nationwide goods and services tax (GST) has increased their tax and administrative burden. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says to push Japan for more "reciprocal" trade, in a friendly way U.S. President Donald Trump, charging "Japan has been winning" on trade in recent decades, said he would push for more reciprocal trade with Washington's close U.S. ally - but in a friendly way. • Japan Oct services PMI rises to more than 2-yr high as new orders accelerate Japan's services sector grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in October as new orders accelerated sharply, suggesting the economy is picking up momentum in the fourth quarter. • Gunman kills at least 26 worshipers at small-town Texas church A gunman dressed in black tactical gear massacred at least 26 worshipers and wounded 20 others at a white-steepled church in Texas on Sunday, carrying out the latest in a series of mass shootings that have plagued the United States. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,426.00, trading down 0.6 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade as investors may slow down purchases amid concerns rising crude oil prices may stoke inflation. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.84 percent-6.88 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking Asian peers, as better-than-expected U.S. factory orders and services sector data boosted the greenback, outweighing the impact of tepid jobs report. GLOBAL MARKETS • A surge in shares of heavyweight Apple helped push up major Wall Street indexes on Friday, as investors also assessed a mixed U.S. labor market report. • Asian shares stepped away from recent decade highs while the U.S. dollar staged a broad-based rally and oil jumped to a more than two-year peak as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power through an anti-corruption crackdown. • The dollar traded near a three-month high against a basket of currencies, after the latest batch of U.S. data backed expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month and tighten further in 2018. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday after the government’s jobs report for October showed that wages did not pick up in the month, raising some concerns about continuing low inflation, though recent hurricanes were seen as distorting the data. • Oil prices hit their highest levels since July 2015 as markets tightened, while Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown that included high profile arrests. • Gold edged lower as the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. economic data strengthened the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.61/64.64 November 3 -$1.5 bln $3.25 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.97 pct Month-to-date $399.57 mln $8.67 mln Year-to-date $6.05 bln $25.96 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)