Morning News Call - India, October 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Godrej Agrovet lists on exchanges in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release September wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- FX AND CENBANKS While expectations of a rate hike in December are running high, it appears that both the Fed and the market remain rather doubtful that inflation will be an issue for some time and thus rate hikes will be gradual and more driven by financial stability concerns. Greg Gibbs, Portfolio Manager, Amplifying Global FX Capital joins us to discuss Fed's path and the takeaways for FX markets at 8:00 am IST on Tuesday. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees, boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking. • Reliance sees telecoms arm Jio turning profitable "shortly" Reliance Industries Ltd's telecoms arm Jio will turn profitable "shortly," the Indian conglomerate said on Friday, while adding it would continue to pump around $1 billion into the venture for each of the next few quarters. • India raises $1.5 billion in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India, the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years. • Workers remain sceptical about Thyssen-Tata steel deal Labour leaders remain sceptical about a planned merger of Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel, following the first meeting of a working group set up to convince workers to back the deal. • NSL to pursue intellectual property litigation with Monsanto Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd said on Saturday it will not settle a long-standing intellectual property dispute with Monsanto Co over genetically modified cotton, despite some other Indian companies doing so in recent weeks. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Deadline nears for Catalan leader to clarify independence stance Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has until 10:00 a.m. local (0800 GMT) on Monday to clarify whether he is calling for the region's independence from Spain, with Madrid threatening a return to direct rule if his stance remains ambiguous. • EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint aim to announce merger without asset divestitures-sources T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Sprint Corp plan to announce a merger agreement without any immediate asset sales, as they seek to preserve as much of their spectrum holdings and cost synergies as they can before regulators ask for concessions, according to people familiar with the matter. • China September producer prices jump most in 6 months in boost for global inflation China's producer price inflation unexpectedly accelerated to a six-month high in September as a construction boom shows no signs of abating and a government crackdown on air pollution triggers fears of winter shortages and frenzied jumps in commodity prices. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,247.00, trading up 0.4% from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher tracking gains in U.S. Treasury prices, even as the Reserve Bank of India announced another open market sale of bonds. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.71 percent-6.76 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar in early trade, as trade deficit narrowed at home, while slower-than-expected U.S. inflation data weighed on the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Friday following upbeat economic data and gains in technology shares, pushing the Dow and the S&P 500 to a fifth straight week of gains. • Asian shares advanced to a decade high, while U.S. oil futures jumped to hover near a six-month top as escalating tensions between the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces threatened supply. • The euro was on the defensive early after Austria's election and on concerns over Catalonia's confrontation with Madrid, though the dollar also lacked momentum after soft U.S. inflation data. • U.S. Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Friday after consumer price data showed still benign inflation, disappointing investors who had expected it to improve. • Oil markets jumped on concerns over potential renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran as well as conflict in Iraq, while a falling U.S. rig count supported prices there. • Gold prices eased a touch, weighed down by a firm dollar and stronger Asian equities. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.86/64.89 October 13 -$262.62 mln $108.58 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.95 pct Month-to-date -$437.04 mln $1.77 bln Year-to-date $4.92 bln $25.06 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.6950 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)