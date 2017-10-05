Morning News Call - India, October 5

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Prataap Snacks lists on the exchanges in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Godrej Agrovet IPO subscription continues in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal and Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka at India Economic summit in New Delhi. 11:15 am: SBI's new Chairman Rajnish Kumar to interact with media in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- MARKET DRIVERS CMC Markets' chief market analyst Michael Hewson joins us for a look at what's likely to drive direction in the coming month at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI keeps repo rate unchanged but frees up more liquidity The Reserve Bank of India held its policy rate steady near seven-year lows on Wednesday after inflation surged, but still looked to prop up the cooling economy by spurring banks into lending more. • India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple India has given Chinese smartphone maker Oppo the go-ahead to open its own single-brand retail stores, boding well for rivals like Apple Inc which are seeking similar approvals. • RBI panel urges tougher line to get banks to pass on rate cuts A panel created by the Reserve Bank of India has said lenders are not sticking to rules that determine how much they can charge for loans, and the sector must be compelled to re-assess lending rates. • India appoints Rajnish Kumar as boss of State Bank of India The Indian government on Wednesday appointed Rajnish Kumar chairman of State Bank of India for three years, effective October 7. • RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival. • Saudi Aramco plans expansion in India with new unit -sources Oil giant Saudi Aramco will open an Indian subsidiary next week, three sources said, as the top global oil exporter looks to tap rising demand and invest in the world's third-biggest consumer. • Thyssenkrupp's home state confident deal can be reached over Tata Steel North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state and home to Thyssenkrupp, said on Wednesday it was confident a deal between workers and management could be reached to push through a steel merger with Tata Steel. • U.S. pressing India to avoid capping medical device prices, allow withdrawals The United States is pressing India not to extend price caps on medical devices and wants New Delhi to allow firms to withdraw products from the market if they do not wish to sell at government determined rates, a U.S. trade official told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend says no advance knowledge of massacre The girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people and himself in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was questioned by the FBI on Wednesday and said she had no idea he was "planning violence against anyone." • Catalonia moves to declare independence from Spain on Monday Catalonia will move on Monday to declare independence from Spain after holding a banned referendum, pushing the European Union nation towards a rupture that threatens the foundations of its young democracy. • Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday unveiled the second generation of its Pixel smartphone along with new voice-enabled home speakers, redoubling its commitment to the hardware business as it competes with a surge of devices from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 9,930.50, trading down 0.16 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early session as investors view the Monetary Policy Committee’s guidance as hawkish. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.68 percent-6.73 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely trade lower in early trade against the dollar, following better-than-expected U.S. economic data overnight that underpinned hopes the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at least once before the year-end. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks edged up to extend their run of record closing highs on Wednesday as data on the services sector added to signs of strength in the economy and prospects for earnings. • Asian shares were a tad firmer, taking their cues from strong U.S. data although holiday-thinned trade and uncertainty about the impact of recent hurricanes on the U.S. economy are likely to keep investors cautious. • The dollar inched up against a basket of peers after data shed more positive light on the U.S. economy, although sagging Treasury yields tempered the greenback's gains. • U.S. Treasury debt yields drifted higher on Wednesday after a measure of U.S. services sector activity hit a 12-year high, offsetting some concerns about an upcoming payrolls report. • Oil prices dipped after the United States reported record crude exports, although traders said that efforts led by OPEC and Russia to cut production meant markets remained well supported overall. • Gold prices were little changed as the dollar held firm on strong U.S. services sector growth, with markets awaiting the key U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.24/65.27 October 4 -$97.19 mln $177.05 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.96 pct Month-to-date - $784.68 mln Year-to-date $5.26 bln $24.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.03 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)