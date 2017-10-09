Morning News Call - India, October 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: National Cyber Security Coordinator for PMO Gulshan Rai and SEBI Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch at inauguration of Next Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: SIAM to announce auto industry sales figures for July-September quarter in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and oil industry officials at India Energy Forum in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser and BP deputy group chief executive Lamar McKay to speak at India Energy Forum in New Delhi. 4:30 pm: Sun Pharma Advanced Research conference call in Mumbai. 4:50 pm: President Ram Nath Kovind at Vayoshreshtha Sammans award function in New Delhi. 6:10 pm: ONGC Exploration Director Ajay Kumar Dwivedi and BP India Head Sashi Mukundan to speak at India Energy Forum in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Outgoing boss of SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda" Arundhati Bhattacharya, who ends four years at the helm of State Bank of India on Friday, said reviving lending in the country was one of the major tasks left unfinished. • PM Modi, under fire, eases burden on small companies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Friday eased tax rules for small and medium-sized companies, as it rushes to address growing criticism of its stewardship of Asia's third-largest economy. • Saudi Aramco eyes joint venture deal in India by next year - CEO State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco is in talks with several Indian refiners and hopes to land a joint venture deal by next year, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Sunday. • Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd, a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets. • Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues. • Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 million Hypercity deal Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees. • India rethinks jewellery sales oversight after slump in gold demand Indian authorities withdrew on Friday an amendment that made jewellers subject to anti-money laundering legislation and caused a drop in gold sales. • Godrej Agrovet $178 million IPO subscribed over 95 times Indian animal-feed producer Godrej Agrovet Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 11.6 billion rupees was subscribed more than 95 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan independence Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Catalonia's capital Barcelona on Sunday to express their opposition to declaring independence from Spain, showing how divided the region is on the issue. • EXCLUSIVE-Honeywell prepares to spin off businesses -sources Honeywell International Inc plans to spin off non-core assets and create at least two new publicly listed companies, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to streamline its business, according to people familiar with the matter. • Australia's CBA hit with class action suit over money-laundering rule breaches An Australian lawfirm formally filed a class action suit against Commonwealth Bank of Australia on behalf of shareholders, accusing it of failing to disclose widespread breaches of anti-money-laundering rules. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 9,981.50, trading down 0.38 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early session tracking rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while heavy supply of notes in the local market will further weigh on demand. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.72 percent - 6.78 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar in early trade, as investors make a beeline for safe-haven assets amid reports North Korea is preparing to test another long-range missile. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 eased on Friday, ending a six-day run of record highs as the first monthly decline in U.S. nonfarm jobs in seven years dampened sentiment and pharmacy shares fell on Amazon competition fears. • Chinese shares climbed after a week-long break as a disappointing survey on the country's service sector did little to dent optimism on global growth, while political uncertainty caused turbulence for the Turkish and British currencies. • The dollar held steady against the yen, having retreated from 12-week highs set last week, due to renewed focus on geopolitical risks amid concerns that North Korea may be preparing another missile test. • U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy lost jobs last month due to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but details of the report on the unemployment rate and wage growth suggested an improving labor market. • Oil prices edged up on expectations that Saudi Arabia would continue to restrain its output in order to support prices, and as the amount of rigs drilling for new oil in the United States dipped. • Gold prices rose, pulling further away from a two-month low, as fresh concerns over North Korea's nuclear ambitions stoked safe-haven demand for the precious metal and weighed on the dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.36/65.39 October 6 -$159.05 mln $202.81mln 10-yr bond yield 6.99 pct Month-to-date -$249.28 mln $1.44 bln Year-to-date $5.10 bln $24.72 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.39 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)