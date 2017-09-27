Morning News Call - India, September 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: S&P Global Ratings holds analyst conference call on Asia-Pacific Credit Conditions on emerging vulnerabilities and risks from financial market, macro-economic and sector perspective in Mumbai. 9:00 am: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Chairperson Chanda Kochhar at company’s listing ceremony in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Junior Farm Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat at inauguration of workshop for agriculture knowledge management in New Delhi. 10:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mitta, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and other telecom company officials at “India Mobile Congress 2017” in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. annual general meeting in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Skill Development and Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at women’s entrepreneurship and skill development workshop in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 10:45 am: President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the “National Tourism Awards” in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Piramal Group and Shriram Group Chairman Ajay Piramal to address media for strategic business announcement in Mumbai. 11:00 am: NHPC annual general meeting in Faridabad. 11:30 am: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam annual general meeting in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Science & Technology and Earth Science Minister Harsh Vardhan at inauguration of Swachhata Abhiyaan exhibition in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: India Ratings & Research Corporate Ratings Associate Director Niraj Rathi to speak on sectoral impact of GST in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Senior government officials at India Afghanistan Trade & Investment show in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Harvard, NITI Aayog & NIPFP organize Symposium on “Building Financial Systems of the 21st Century” in New Delhi. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Reliance foots chunk of bill for cut-price phone, bets on data Reliance Industries' telecom upstart Jio is footing at least 40 percent of the cost of its basic 4G phone, two sources familiar with the matter said, as it bets on recovering the investment by luring in millions of new customers. • Thyssenkrupp raises $1.7 billion to fund industrial goods businesses Thyssenkrupp raised almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in a share placing on Tuesday to help fund the industrial goods businesses that will stay with the firm after the planned merger of its steel operations with Tata Steel next year. • India sales tax collections dip in August Collections from India's new nationwide goods and services tax fell 3.6 percent in August from July, data showed on Tuesday, the latest setback to government's efforts to revive economic growth. • GE warns railway contract rejig to undermine 'Make in India' drive General Electric Co said on Tuesday that the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative would be undermined if the country's railway ministry went ahead with changes to a joint venture with the conglomerate. • ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd, a steel ministry report showed. • Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services, in a move criticised by trade union Unite. • Godrej Agrovet sets price range for up to $178 million IPO India's Godrej Agrovet Ltd has set a price range of 450-460 rupees a share for its initial public offering to raise up to 11.6 billion rupees, according to a public notice on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Fed's Yellen says gradual hikes should continue, despite weak inflation The Federal Reserve needs to continue gradual rate hikes despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday in remarks that acknowledged the central bank's struggles to forecast one of its key policy objectives. • Trump: military option for North Korea not preferred, but would be 'devastating' U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday that any U.S. military option would be "devastating" for Pyongyang, but said the use of force was not Washington's first option to deal with the country's ballistic and nuclear weapons program. • Power blackout leaves darkened Puerto Rico isolated and paralyzed Broken electricity poles and streetlights list into the middle of highways. Satellite images show an island devoid of light. Cellular phone service is non-existent. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,875.50, trading up 0.2 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are expected to ease in early trade ahead of auctions of sovereign notes through the rest of the week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.65 percent-6.70 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as local shares are expected to strengthen, even as underlying sentiments remain weak after Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s comments increased rate hike bets in December. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday and the Nasdaq posted modest gains as technology shares bounced from sharp losses in the prior session and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations of a December rate hike. • The dollar climbed to a one-month high and bond yields rose as risks grew for a U.S. interest rate hike in December, while Asian stocks hovered near multi-week lows as tensions in the Korean peninsula remain elevated. • The U.S. dollar was underpinned by remarks from the Federal Reserve chief on the need to continue with rate hikes, while the euro licked the wounds from political uncertainty following the German election at weekend. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stuck to the view that the central bank remains on track for gradual interest rate increases even as inflation remains below its 2 percent goal. • Brent oil prices rose to sit not far off 26-month highs hit in the previous session amid threats from Turkey that it could cut crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region. • Gold prices were steady after falling over 1 percent in the previous session on hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.33/65.36 September 26 -$292.72 mln -$122.38 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.97 pct Month-to-date -$777.61 mln $291.94 mln Year-to-date $6.23 bln $23.43 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.4550 Indian rupees) (Samrhitha Arunasalam)