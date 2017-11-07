REFILE-Morning News Call - India, November 7

(Corrects to remove item on GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare post-earnings analyst conference call as the event is slated for Nov 8) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: GMR Group CFO Madhu Terdal, NHAI Member Rohit Kumar Singh, State Bank of India CFO Anshula Kant, Bank of India MD Dinabandhu Mohapatra, Punjab National Bank MD Sunil Mehta and other banking industry officials at FIBAC 2017 event in Mumbai. 10:00 am: HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company IPO opens for subscriptions in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairperson M.S. Sahoo, State Bank of India MD P.K. Gupta at ASSOCHAM’s ‘New Corporate Insolvency Regime and Real Estate Regulation Act’ event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Punjab National Bank analyst meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Hindustan Copper press meet in Kolkata. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley likely to brief media in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Alembic Pharma post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Jyothy Laboratories post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: L&T Technology MD Keshab Panda at post-earnings press conference in Bengaluru. 4:30 pm: Aditya Birla Capital post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: BHEL post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 4:45 pm: Cipla earnings press conference in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Manappuram Finance post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. 6:00 pm: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at book release event in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Cipla post-earnings analyst conference call in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-TRUMP IN ASIA Japan Macro Advisors chief economist Takuji Okubo will assess the result yielded from the meeting between Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump at 11:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's RCom to sell DTH business to reduce debt Telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it signed an agreement to sell its non-core Direct-to-Home business, in a bid to reduce debt load. • India orders investigation after Paradise Papers leak India on Monday formed a panel of government officials to investigate cases that figure in the so-called Paradise Papers, a trove of leaked documents about offshore investments of wealthy individuals and institutions. • Indian fund manager Reliance Nippon Life rises over 18 percent on market debut India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd surged as much as 18.7 percent in its market debut on Monday as the first mutual fund company to list in the country benefitted from a strong outlook for the asset management sector. • Royal Enfield's big bike could test Harley's India dominance Harley-Davidson Inc's pole position in India's fast growing big-bike category is set to face a sweeping test when Indian-owned Royal Enfield launches its first heavyweight bike on Tuesday. • Indian shoe retailer Khadim's $84 million IPO subscribed 1.9 times Footwear retailer Khadim India Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise up to 5.43 billion rupees was subscribed 1.9 times by the last day of the sale on Monday, stock exchange data showed. • CDPQ's Ivanhoe Cambridge names Chanakya Chakravarti as managing director of India ops Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate investment arm of Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), said on Monday it appointed Chanakya Chakravarti to head its Indian operations. • Indian steel shortfall causes clash over Railways demand for rail imports India's steel and rail ministries are at loggerheads over the state-run network's proposal to buy much-needed rails from overseas, a move that would undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to build key infrastructure in India. • India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival India is in talks with Iran to begin interim operations at a port in southeast Iran, officials say, proceeding cautiously on developing the facility at a time when the Trump administration has laid an aggressive new approach toward Tehran. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump's Seoul visit to put him at heart of North Korea nuclear standoff U.S. President Donald Trump will step directly into the shadow of the North Korean nuclear standoff on a visit to South Korea in which his words alone could risk further inflaming tensions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. • Broadcom bids $103 billion for Qualcomm, open to going hostile Chip maker Broadcom Ltd made an unsolicited $103 billion bid for Qualcomm Inc on Monday, setting the stage for a takeover battle that could reshape the industry at the heart of mobile phone hardware. • Australia's low inflation likely overstated, rate rise ever more distant Australian's already anaemic inflation rate looks set to be revised lower as changing spending habits by consumers are taken into account, further pushing out the day when interest rates might rise from record lows. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,519.00, trading up 0.4 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade lower as investors may continue selling notes amid higher crude oil prices that fuel concerns on inflation. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.87 percent-6.91 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking gains in most Asian currencies, as concerns over whether the Republicans will be able to pass the U.S. tax bill in a timely manner weighed on the U.S. Treasury yields, halting a rally in the dollar. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks climbed to record highs on Monday, helped by optimism about merger activity and as investors bet that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes would bolster earnings. • Asian shares touched their highest in a decade, while oil prices edged down after surging to a more than two-year peak as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cracked down on corruption. • The dollar sagged, knocked away from an eight-month highs versus the yen down as Treasury yields slipped on uncertainty over whether the Republicans can pass their tax bill in a timely manner. • The gap between U.S. short-dated and long-dated Treasury yields on Monday contracted to its tightest levels in a decade as sluggish domestic inflation underpinned demand for longer-maturity government bonds. • Oil prices edged lower after posting the biggest gains in six weeks a day earlier, buoyed by moves by Saudi Arabia's crown prince to tighten his grip on power and rising tensions between the kingdom and Iran. • Gold inched down after gaining nearly one percent in the previous session, easing as firmer Asian stocks marked a 10-year peak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.67/64.70 November 6 $89.14 mln $124.77 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.99 pct Month-to-date - $116.10 mln Year-to-date - $25.83 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.62 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)