a month ago
India's NSE says cash market trading normally, but cites 'display issue'
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a month ago

India's NSE says cash market trading normally, but cites 'display issue'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for India's National Stock Exchange said on Monday cash markets were operating normally, though acknowledged there was a "display issue" that multiple dealers have said is limiting their ability to place trades.

The NSE re-opened markets at 1230 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), but traders have said that quotations for individual stock prices are still not updating or are suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices, though they can place trades at a particular price.

"Cash and F&O (futures and options) functioning normally. A display issue has been noticed which is being addressed," said Divya Malik Lahiri, NSE's head of corporate communication (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Savio Shetty; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

