a month ago
India's NSE interim CEO says seeking to solve 'technical glitch' - TV
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 4:46 AM / a month ago

India's NSE interim CEO says seeking to solve 'technical glitch' - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - The interim chief executive of India's National Stock Exchange, J. Ravichandran, said in a TV interview the exchange was trying to quickly resolve a "technical glitch" that disrupted trading on Monday morning.

"At this point our focus is to re-start the market and then we will have to analyse the cause," Ravichandran told CNBC-TV 18.

Ravichandran did not say what had caused the trading disruption, which prevented traders from accessing quotations for individual stocks. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

