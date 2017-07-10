FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE trading disruption not due to external attack - sources
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 8:01 AM / a month ago

India's NSE trading disruption not due to external attack - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - The trading disruptions at India's National Stock Exchange on Monday were due to internal issues and not to a hacking or cyber attack, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The NSE re-opened markets at 12:30 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), but traders have said that quotations for individual stock prices are still not updating or are suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices, though they can place trades at a particular price.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

