India's NSE says trying to fix disruption in trading, not shut for day

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - India's National Stock Exchange is still trying to fix the technical issues that have disrupted trading since the opening of trade on Monday, and the exchange will not be shut for the day, a spokeswoman for the exchange said.

"We are not shut for the full day. We are trying to address the issue," Divya Malik Lahiri, NSE's Head of Corporate Communications, told Reuters.

Her comments come after the exchange tried unsuccessfuly to re-open trading after technical issues prevented dealers from placing orders. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)