MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Price quotations for individual stocks listed on India's National Stock Exchange were not updating on Monday morning and investors could not place trades, in a problem that appeared to be widespread, four dealers said.

The dealers said they did not know why the quotations were not updating.

NSE officials were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Savio Shetty; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)