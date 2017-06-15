TABLE-India's May oil imports down 4.2 pct from April trade

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India imported 4.2 percent less oil in May than in the previous month, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed. One of the key factors was the complete shutdown of the 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery in northern India for an upgrade. Iraq remained top supplier to India, followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran. India has said it will reduce its oil imports from Iran due to a dispute with Tehran over the development of the Middle Eastern nation's Farzad B gas field. The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Cou May April %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg ntry 2017 2017 m/m 2016 y/y 2017 2016 y/y Latam Brazil 133.0 0.0 -- 33.0 303.1 95.0 45.2 110.3 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.9 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 19.7 0.0 -- Mexico 69.7 211.8 -67.1 70.9 -1.6 145.9 78.1 86.7 Venezuela 407.5 350.9 16.1 341.6 19.3 402.2 498.5 -19.3 TOTAL 610.3 562.7 8.5 445.5 37.0 662.8 635.8 4.2 Asia Brunei 53.5 18.3 191.7 37.1 44.1 40.2 26.4 52.3 Malaysia 36.1 65.8 -45.1 128.1 -71.8 69.4 89.1 -22.1 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 22.0 -100.0 0.0 13.5 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.6 -100.0 TOTAL 89.6 84.1 6.5 187.3 -52.2 109.6 136.6 -19.7 Mideast Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 33.1 -100.0 3.4 26.5 -87.4 Iran 487.6 535.1 -8.9 379.2 28.6 548.2 334.1 64.1 Iraq 973.9 1041.0 -6.4 974.4 0.0 871.3 892.3 -2.4 Qatar 96.0 82.4 16.6 121.6 -21.1 71.0 102.0 -30.4 Kuwait 217.4 245.0 -11.3 275.6 -21.1 197.3 250.4 -21.2 S. Arabia 753.7 749.0 0.6 838.2 -10.1 778.2 863.6 -9.9 U.A.E. 240.7 290.6 -17.2 382.6 -37.1 291.7 335.4 -13.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.9 3.3 195.7 TOTAL 2769.4 2943.1 -5.9 3004.7 -7.8 2771.0 2808.3 -1.3 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.9 0.0 -- 62.2 -47.0 27.0 32.3 -16.4 Kazakhstan 31.7 34.1 -6.9 0.0 -- 32.9 4.4 644.5 Russia 122.0 69.3 75.9 0.0 -- 50.1 6.8 641.5 TOTAL 186.6 103.4 80.4 62.2 200.2 110.0 43.5 153.1 Africa Nigeria 364.1 472.7 -23.0 359.3 1.3 410.1 470.8 -12.9 Angola 63.7 0.0 -- 21.3 199.7 102.7 103.4 -0.6 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 29.8 -100.0 0.0 28.3 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.2 -100.0 Chad 0.0 33.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.2 0.0 -- Egypt 35.8 37.0 -3.3 18.2 97.2 36.8 25.7 43.0 Sudan 19.3 36.2 -46.5 0.0 -- 19.8 4.2 372.5 Eq Guinea 0.0 34.6 -100.0 53.8 -100.0 6.9 41.1 -83.3 Algeria 81.3 63.6 27.8 30.8 163.8 45.7 10.8 322.0 TOTAL 564.2 677.2 -16.7 513.0 10.0 635.1 690.5 -8.0 CANADA 0.0 34.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 4220.0 4404.7 -4.2 4212.6 0.2 4295.3 4314.6 -0.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in April but discharged in May. It may also include some parcels that arrived in May and discharged in June. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)