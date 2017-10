NEW DELHI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - India on Tuesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by two rupees a litre to protect retail consumers from higher global crude oil prices, the government said.

The new excise duty will be effective from Oct. 4, the Finance Ministry said in a message on Twitter.

The finance ministry had earlier ruled out lowering excise duties on petroleum products, citing pressure on government finances. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Alexander Smith)