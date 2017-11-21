FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ONGC buys 15 pct stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 2 days ago

India's ONGC buys 15 pct stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India’s ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the country’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15 percent stake in Namibia’s offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil.

OVL executed the deal through its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte Ltd, it said in a statement.

Tullow Namibia Ltd had a 25 percent stake in the block in Namibia’s Petroleum Exploration License area (PEL)0030.

Eco Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty) Ltd, with a 32.5 percent stake, is the operator of the block.

ONGC Videsh last month bought a 30 percent stake in PEL 0037 from Tullow Oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
