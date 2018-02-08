FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 9:49 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-India plans to raise refining capacity by 77 pct by 2030 -govt report

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Recasts, adds details)
    By Nidhi Verma and Aditya Kalra
    NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Refiners in India, the world's
third-biggest oil consumer and importer, have drawn up plans to
raise their capacity by 77 percent to about 8.8 million barrels
per day (bpd) by 2030 to meet the country's rising fuel demand. 
    India's refining expansion plan will ensure the nation's
surplus production of diesel and gasoline will last till 2035,
according to a report prepared and released by the Ministry of
Petroleum and Natural Gas. 
    India is emerging as one of the key global drivers for
refined fuels consumption as its economic expansion and rising
industrial activity yields infrastructure improvements and
increased energy access for commercial and retail consumers. 
    If current patterns of use continue, India's fuel demand
could rise to as much as 335 million tonnes by 2030, and 472
million tonnes by 2040, from about 194 million tonnes last year,
the oil ministry's report says. 
    On the basis of expansion plans submitted by refiners to the
government, gasoline production will remain in surplus up to
2035, turning into a deficit in 2040, according to the report.
    A spokesman for the oil ministry declined to discuss the
report further when contacted by phone. 
    Diesel will remain in surplus until about 2035, beyond which
domestic demand will overtake supply, the report said. 
    The report also forecast a growth of 5 percent or more each
year in India's gasoline, diesel and jet fuel demand to 2030.
    The report recommended the refiners set up petrochemical
projects and cut production of petcoke and fuel oil. 
    
  TABLE: Refinery Expansion Plan of Indian Refiners
     
 COMPANY/REFINERIES     EXISTING  DESIGN CAP CITY IN MLN T/YR
                        CAPACITY  
 A-Refineries operated               2020      2025         2030
 by state companies                                  
                                                                
 Indian Oil Corp                                                
 Guwahati                    1.0      1.2       1.7          1.7
 Barauni                     6.0      6.0       9.0          9.0
 Gujarat                    13.7     13.7      18.0         18.0
 Haldia                      7.5      8.0       8.0          8.0
 Mathura                     8.0      8.0       9.2          9.2
 Digboi                      0.7      0.7       0.7          0.7
 Panipat                    15.0     15.0      25.0         25.0
 Bongaigaon                  2.4      2.7       2.7          4.5
 Paradip                    15.0     15.0      21.0         21.0
 CPCL- Manali               10.5     10.5      10.5         10.5
 CPCL- CBR                   1.0      1.0       9.0          9.0
 TOTAL IOC                  80.7     81.8     114.8        116.6
                                                                
 Hindustan Petroleum                                            
 Mumbai                      7.5      9.5       9.5          9.5
 Visakh                      8.3     15.0      15.0         15.0
 HMEL-Bathinda              11.3     11.3      11.3         11.3
 Rajasthan                    --       --       9.0          9.0
 MRPL                       15.0     15.0      18.0         18.0
 ONGC-Tatipaka               0.1      0.1       0.1          0.1
 TOTAL                      42.2     50.9      62.9         62.9
                                                                
 Bharat Petroleum Corp                                          
 Mumbai                     12.0     12.0      12.0         12.0
 Kochi                      15.5     15.5      20.0         20.0
 Bina                        6.0      7.8      15.0         15.0
 Numaligarh                  3.0      3.0       9.0          9.0
 TOTAL BPCL                 36.5     38.3      56.0         56.0
 TOTAL A                   159.4    171.0     233.7        235.5
                                                                
 B-Others                                                       
 ESSAR                      20.0     20.0      45.0         45.0
 RIL- DTA                   33.0     33.0      40.5         63.0
 RIL-SEZ                    35.2     35.2      35.2         35.2
 WEST COAST                   --       --      60.0         60.0
 TOTAL B                    88.2     88.2     180.7        203.2
                                                                
 TOTAL All (A+B)           247.6    259.2     414.4        438.7
 IOC:  Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
RIL:  Reliance Industries Ltd

    
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Aditya Kalra Editing by Tom
Hogue)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
