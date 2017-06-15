FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

India invites BP and Reliance to invest in fuel retailing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India's oil minister invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east coast.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who met India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.

"BP & RIL have invested in KG Basin," Pradhan said in a tweet after the meeting. "Invited them to invest in retail as well."

He did not elaborate.

Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by David Clarke)

