FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian MFs may get nod for trading in commodity derivatives in 6 months
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 23 days ago

Indian MFs may get nod for trading in commodity derivatives in 6 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - India’s capital markets regulator is likely to allow mutual funds to trade in commodity derivatives and a decision is expected within six months, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Such a move would help deepen the market and provide hedging opportunities to large companies that trade overseas due to limited liquidity at local exchanges.

Portfolio management services and foreign trading houses that export or import from India could also be allowed to participate in commodity futures, said S.K. Mohanty, an executive director with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

“The participation (of mutual funds) is in an advanced stage of examination,” Mohanty told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

“We have taken the feedback. On the basis of that we will finalise the regulatory mechanism,” he said.

Asia’s third-biggest economy allowed commodity futures trading in 2003, but has so far kept out foreign investors, banks and mutual funds, among others.

In June, SEBI for the first time allowed institutional investors to trade in commodity derivatives as it said hedge funds registered as category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) can invest in the segment. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.