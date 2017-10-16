FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SEBI pushes for physical deliveries in commodity derivative deals
October 16, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 6 days ago

India's SEBI pushes for physical deliveries in commodity derivative deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator said on Monday settlement of commodity derivatives must be done through physical deliveries, though it would allow exceptions such as where the commodity is difficult to store or there are logistical challenges.

In cases where physical deliveries are not possible, cash settlements would be allowed, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in its circular.

For full circular see: bit.ly/2kSDbSG (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)

