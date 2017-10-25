India slaps anti-dumping duty on some stainless steel imports

NEW DELHI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - India imposed anti-dumping duty on some cold-rolled flat products of stainless steel from China, the United States, South Korea and the European Union, to curb the influx of cheaper imports and help local producers.

The duty, which will be in effect until Dec. 10, 2020, exempts certain grades of stainless steel, an official notification said.

The government has allowed import of the product as long as the end use of the import is in the same form, it said. bit.ly/2i3e2Qv

Earlier this month, the government imposed an anti-dumping duty on the import of some flat steel products from China and the European Union for five years.

Last month, the government imposed an additional 18.95 percent countervailing duty on some hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel flat products, a first such levy on a steel product.