FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Indian shares end higher; bank stocks rise
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

Indian shares end higher; bank stocks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday as banking stocks gained on hopes that a central bank initiative directing lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against large loan defaulters would help reduce the levels of bad debt hampering credit growth in the country.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.82 percent and posted a record close of 31,311.57, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.72 percent at 9,657.55.

The Nifty Bank Index climbed 1.02 percent after touching a record high earlier in the session.

For mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.