2 months ago
Indian shares end lower; financial stocks weigh
June 23, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

Indian shares end lower; financial stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .

The broader NSE index closed down 0.57 percent at 9,574.95, its lowest close since May 25. The index fell 0.14 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.49 percent lower at 31,138.21 but posted a 0.26 percent gain for the week.

For mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

