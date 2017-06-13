FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Indian shares pare early gains, end flat
June 13, 2017

Indian shares pare early gains, end flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.

The BSE index rose 0.03 percent to 31,103.49.

The broader NSE index fell 0.1 percent to 9606.90.

The NSE index had gained for five consecutive weeks in a record-setting run, leaving it vulnerable to consolidation, according to analysts.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

