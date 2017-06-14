FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher; Reliance gains, Fed weighs
June 14, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 months ago

Indian shares end higher; Reliance gains, Fed weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher after a volatile session on Wednesday with Reliance Industries Ltd gaining on strong April subscriber additions, although broader sentiment was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.17 percent higher at 31,155.91.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.12 percent at 9,618.15.

Reliance Industries shares gained 3.2 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

