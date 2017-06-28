FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 10:23 AM / a month ago

India's NSE index ends below 9,500; Reliance Industries drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - India's NSE index ended below the 9,500 mark for the first time in over a month on Wednesday weighed down by stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd amid concerns of higher valuations following a recent record-setting rally.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.21 percent at 9,491.25, posting its sixth straight session of losses.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.40 percent lower at 30,834.32, its lowest close since May 25.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

