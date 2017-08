June 29 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose 0.14 percent on Thursday, its first gain in seven sessions, as value-buying boosted lenders such as Axis Bank, but trading was volatile because of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts at the end of the session.

The broader NSE index rose 0.14 percent to 9,504.10. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.08 percent higher at 30,857.52.

