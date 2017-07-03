FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares extend gains on GST hopes
July 3, 2017 / 10:27 AM / a month ago

Indian shares extend gains on GST hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday as consumer goods makers such as ITC Ltd surged on hopes the newly implemented goods and services tax (GST) would reduce retail prices and boost sales.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.99 percent at 9,615, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.97 percent higher at 31,221.62.

Earlier in the session, both indexes posted their biggest intraday percentage gains since May 25.

ITC shares surged as much as 9.6 percent to hit a record high of 354.8 rupees

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

