REFILE-India's NSE index ends lower, but rises 1.5 pct on week

(Refiles to add mid-day report link)

July 7 (Reuters) - India's NSE index ended marginally lower on Friday tracking weaker global markets, but a late surge in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd erased some losses, helping it snap a three-week losing streak.

The broader NSE index fell 0.09 percent to end at 9,665.80, but rose 1.5 percent on week, its biggest weekly gain since late May.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.03 percent at 31,360.63, but rose 1.42 percent for the week.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd jumped as much as 3.83 pct to their highest since May 2, 2008 on expectations of better quarterly results.

For midday report see (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)