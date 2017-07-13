Indian shares hit record close for fourth straight day

July 13 (Reuters) - India's main stock indexes closed at record highs for a fourth straight session, with the BSE index ending above 32,000 for the first time, as consumer inflation rate eased to its lowest in five years, cementing hopes for a rate cut.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.73 percent to end at 32,037.38.

The broader NSE index ended 0.77 percent higher at 9,891.70, having cleared two major technical resistance levels. tmsnrt.rs/2uUe5DM

